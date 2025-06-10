Left Menu

Strategic Moves: Labuschagne to Open for Australia in WTC Final

Marnus Labuschagne will open for Australia in the World Test Championship final against South Africa. Despite doubts over his form, Labuschagne is set to replace David Warner. South Africa opts for Lungi Ngidi over Dane Paterson as their third seamer in a strategic decision, looking for more pace in their attack.

Marnus Labuschagne is set to partner with Usman Khawaja as Australia's opening batsman in the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa, beginning Wednesday at Lord's. Despite a shaky performance in the 2023-25 cycle, Labuschagne was picked over concerns about alternatives following David Warner's test retirement.

Labuschagne, noted for his average of 45.33 at Lord's, will seek to capitalize on the early opportunities before the swing begins. His selection comes amid missed opportunities for younger talents like Sam Konstas. Meanwhile, the pace lineup will see Josh Hazlewood's return, pushing out Scott Boland, Australia's standout from the last final victory over India.

In the South African camp, experience has been favored as Lungi Ngidi takes precedence over Dane Paterson, marking a commitment to speed and height in their pace attack alongside Rabada and Jansen. Wiaan Mulder slots in at No. 3, backed by captain Temba Bavuma for his skill in pressure situations, reinforcing the balance of the team strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

