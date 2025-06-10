MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame: A Legendary Chapter

In a momentous tribute to Indian cricketing excellence, MS Dhoni, the legendary captain who led India to numerous victories, has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This significant achievement marks Dhoni as the 11th Indian player to receive this prestigious honor, a testament to his unparalleled contributions to the sport.

The ICC Hall of Fame is designed to recognize cricketers whose exceptional accomplishments have profoundly shaped the game's history. Dhoni's remarkable career highlights include captaining the Indian team to triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. His legacy is further enriched by his role in transforming the dynamics of both captaincy and finishing in limited-overs cricket.

Beyond his strategic genius on the field, Dhoni's batting prowess is evidenced by his 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005, alongside his impressive tally of over 10,000 ODI runs. As a wicketkeeper, his swift stumpings and sharp instincts set new standards, amassing 829 dismissals. The Hall of Fame's 2025 class also welcomed cricketers like Hashim Amla and Matthew Hayden, cementing their storied careers in cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)