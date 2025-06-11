Finland Surges Ahead: Dramatic Victory Over Poland in World Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling World Cup qualifying match, Finland triumphed over Poland with a 2-1 scoreline in Helsinki. Goals from Joel Pohjanpalo and Benjamin Kallman propelled the hosts to the top of their group, as they strive to secure a spot in their first-ever World Cup.

Finland took the lead in the 31st minute when forward Joel Pohjanpalo capitalized on a mistake by Polish keeper Lukasz Skorupski. Pohjanpalo further extended the lead by converting a penalty after Skorupski fouled Robin Lod. Benjamin Kallman sealed Finland's fate with a second goal.

Poland managed to respond with Jakub Kiwior scoring in the 69th minute. However, despite the disruption caused by a serious medical emergency in the stands, the visitors failed to find an equalizer. The win positions Finland a point ahead of the Netherlands in Group G, although the Dutch have two games in hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)