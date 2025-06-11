Left Menu

Elavenil Valarivan Grabs Bronze as India Shines at ISSF World Cup 2025

India's Elavenil Valarivan secured a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich in the women's 10m air rifle. She missed a top-two finish by a narrow margin. Notable performances included Varun Tomar placing sixth in the men's category and strong showings from Esha Singh and Swapnil Kusale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan has launched India's ISSF World Cup 2025 campaign in Munich, Germany, with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle. The critical moment came when a 9.8 shot, reminiscent of last year's Paris Olympics, impacted her result in the qualification round where she narrowly missed advancing.

In a contest marked by shifting momentum, Valarivan initially led with 210.8 points in the finals but was edged out of the top-two finishing spots after a 9.8 shot on her penultimate attempt, ultimately concluding with 231.2 points for bronze. The gold was claimed by China's Wang Zifei, with Republic of Korea's Kwon Eun-ji taking silver.

Elavenil's performance included a national record qualification score of 635.9, whereas Wang set a world record with 637.9 points. In other events, Varun Tomar finished sixth in the men's 10m air pistol, and notable standings included strong performances from Esha Singh and Swapnil Kusale in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

