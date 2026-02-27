Munich Airport & Lufthansa Pledge Overhaul After Snowstorm Chaos
Munich Airport and Lufthansa have pledged to improve emergency protocols after 600 passengers were stranded during a snowstorm. Apologies were issued and operational failures were identified, including lack of terminal space and staffing issues. Compensation is being addressed following criticism and demands for accountability.
Munich Airport and Lufthansa committed to overhauling emergency protocols after around 600 passengers were left stranded on aircraft during last week's snowstorm. The commitment was announced at a press conference in Munich, where officials acknowledged mistakes and took joint responsibility for the incident.
The incident, described as 'unacceptable,' was attributed to operational shortfalls on February 19, including insufficient terminal space, limited bus capacity, and staff shortages, exacerbated by a strict night curfew. These factors delayed the transfer of passengers, who endured prolonged waits on planes with scant food or blankets and sporadic crew updates.
Lufthansa has begun reaching out to affected travelers to address compensation claims. The incident has faced criticism from unions and local politicians, concerned about potential damage to Munich's reputation as a major transit hub. Both the airline and the airport have pledged to enhance coordination and preparedness for future disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
