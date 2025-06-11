Teen Sensation Eddie Jack Joins England Squad Ahead of India Test

Eddie Jack, a teenage fast bowler, has been invited to join England's senior cricket team for practice sessions ahead of the first Test match against India. This comes after Jack delivered impressive performances for the Lions in recent matches against India A.

The 19-year-old seamer caught the attention of selectors by dismissing India's KL Rahul during their second unofficial Test, played in Northampton. Rahul had scored a century in the first innings, making Jack's dismissal of him notable.

With several key bowlers unavailable due to injuries, Jack's inclusion offers a much-needed boost. The upcoming series marks a significant phase for both teams, as India aims to secure their first Test series win in England since 2007, now under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

