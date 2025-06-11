Left Menu

Teen Sensation Eddie Jack Joins England Squad Ahead of India Test

Teenage fast bowler Eddie Jack has been called to practice with England's senior team for the first Test against India after impressive performances for the Lions against India A. Jack's selection comes amid a shortage of pace bowlers for England. India is starting a new leadership era under Shubman Gill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:26 IST
Teen Sensation Eddie Jack Joins England Squad Ahead of India Test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eddie Jack, a teenage fast bowler, has been invited to join England's senior cricket team for practice sessions ahead of the first Test match against India. This comes after Jack delivered impressive performances for the Lions in recent matches against India A.

The 19-year-old seamer caught the attention of selectors by dismissing India's KL Rahul during their second unofficial Test, played in Northampton. Rahul had scored a century in the first innings, making Jack's dismissal of him notable.

With several key bowlers unavailable due to injuries, Jack's inclusion offers a much-needed boost. The upcoming series marks a significant phase for both teams, as India aims to secure their first Test series win in England since 2007, now under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025