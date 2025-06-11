T20 Mumbai League Final Set for Thrilling Showdown at Wankhede

The stage is set for the final showdown in the third season of the T20 Mumbai League, with SoBo Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals clashing at the Wankhede Stadium. Captained by India's Shreyas Iyer, the Falcons face a formidable challenge against the Royals, led by the ever-reliable Siddhesh Lad.

Siddhesh Lad has shown remarkable consistency and leadership, guiding his team through the rigorous league phase and into the finals. Following a match-winning unbeaten 74 in the semifinal, Lad expressed excitement and confidence in his squad's readiness, underscoring the collective effort and contribution of senior players.

On the opposite side, Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons prepare for a fierce contest. With calm yet focused leadership, Iyer acknowledges the stakes and challenges, eagerly anticipating the clash. Both teams exhibit tremendous talent across departments, setting the stage for a gripping contest to crown the new T20 Mumbai champion.

