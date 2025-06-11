Costly Defensive Blunders End India’s Winning Dreams in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team faced a tough loss against Argentina, falling 3-4 in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday. This marks their third consecutive defeat in the European leg, raising questions about their defensive tactics.

India initially showed promise, dominating possession and equalizing twice after early Argentine goals. However, repeated defensive lapses, particularly by Amit Rohidas, allowed Argentina to regain control and take the match.

Despite efforts in the final quarter, including withdrawing their goalkeeper for an extra field player, India couldn't capitalize on opportunities, leading to a disappointing outcome. A chance for redemption awaits as India faces Argentina again in the return leg on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)