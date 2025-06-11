Left Menu

American Tennis Aces Shine at Stuttgart Open

American players Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton advance to the quarter-finals at the Stuttgart Open ahead of Wimbledon. Fritz secured his spot with a commanding win over Quentin Halys, while Shelton triumphed over Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Both players express their excitement and readiness for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:14 IST
American tennis player Taylor Fritz demonstrated his prowess by defeating Quentin Halys at the Stuttgart Open, a key warm-up event for Wimbledon. With a 6-3 7-6(6) victory, the world number seven moves into the quarter-finals, showcasing his readiness for upcoming challenges on grass.

Fritz, 27, known for reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals twice previously, will face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics next. Meanwhile, fellow American Ben Shelton, seeded third, overcame Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6(4) 7-5, continuing his impressive run on grass.

Shelton, 22, and ranked world number 12, expressed his delight at his performance, keen to improve further. The young star now awaits the winner of the match between Jiri Lehecka and Jan-Lennard Struff in future rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

