Rabada Shines at WTC Final: Historic Five-Wicket Haul Secures South Africa's Advantage

Kagiso Rabada's exceptional five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the WTC final against Australia not only bolstered South Africa's position but also marked several personal and national milestones. His historic performance propelled him past legendary Allan Donald on the all-time list of South African Test wicket-takers, with 332 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:44 IST
Kagiso Rabada (Photo: X/@ProteasMenCSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kagiso Rabada delivered a commanding performance on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against Australia. His five-wicket haul, capturing figures of 5/51 in 15.4 overs, was pivotal in dismissing Australia for 212 and setting a favourable tone for South Africa at Lord's.

Rabada's efforts etched his name deeper into South African cricket history, surpassing fast bowler Allan Donald's record. With 332 wickets in 71 Tests, Rabada moved to fourth on the list of South Africa's top Test wicket-takers. He also became the second player to achieve a five-for in a WTC final.

The 30-year-old's performance at Lord's was a career highlight in ICC knockout games, now tallying 11 wickets in five matches. With 18 wickets in just three Tests at the venue, Rabada leads as South Africa's highest wicket-taker at Lord's, affirming his place among the elite bowlers.

