Upsets and Triumphs Mark Opening Day of Libema Open

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Russia's Karen Khachanov emerged victorious in their initial matches at the Libema Open in Den Bosch, marking a thrilling start to the tournament.

In a surprising turn, top seed Liudmila Samsonova was defeated by Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine, who achieved a remarkable breakthrough despite the match being interrupted by darkness.

Fifth seed Hurkacz battled through a back issue to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, and Khachanov narrowly triumphed over American Mackenzie McDonald in a tough match featuring a third-set tiebreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)