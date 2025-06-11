Upsets and Triumphs Mark Opening Day of Libema Open
At the Libema Open, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Russia's Karen Khachanov secured opening victories, while top seed Liudmila Samsonova faced an unexpected loss to Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine. The event saw gripping matches, including Branstine's impressive debut, and Hurkacz overcoming physical challenges to progress further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:09 IST
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Russia's Karen Khachanov emerged victorious in their initial matches at the Libema Open in Den Bosch, marking a thrilling start to the tournament.
In a surprising turn, top seed Liudmila Samsonova was defeated by Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine, who achieved a remarkable breakthrough despite the match being interrupted by darkness.
Fifth seed Hurkacz battled through a back issue to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, and Khachanov narrowly triumphed over American Mackenzie McDonald in a tough match featuring a third-set tiebreak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
