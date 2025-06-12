Drama Unfolds as Poland Manager Steps Down Amid Lewandowski Row

In a dramatic turn of events, Poland's national football team manager Michal Probierz has stepped down. The resignation comes shortly after a public fallout with the team's star striker, Robert Lewandowski, who announced he would no longer play under Probierz.

The Barcelona striker accused Probierz of betraying his trust, following a brief and ill-timed notification that he was losing his captaincy. Lewandowski spoke out about receiving the news during a family moment, which was followed by an official statement on the Polish Football Association website.

Probierz acknowledged that resigning was the right decision for the sake of the team, describing his tenure as both a professional dream and an honour. His departure opens questions about the future direction of the team amidst this leadership shakeup.

(With inputs from agencies.)