Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as Poland Manager Steps Down Amid Lewandowski Row

Poland's national football team manager, Michal Probierz, resigned after a dispute with star striker Robert Lewandowski, who expressed distrust in Probierz's handling of his replacement as team captain. Lewandowski revealed the news came unexpectedly while he was with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:27 IST
Drama Unfolds as Poland Manager Steps Down Amid Lewandowski Row
Michal Probierz

In a dramatic turn of events, Poland's national football team manager Michal Probierz has stepped down. The resignation comes shortly after a public fallout with the team's star striker, Robert Lewandowski, who announced he would no longer play under Probierz.

The Barcelona striker accused Probierz of betraying his trust, following a brief and ill-timed notification that he was losing his captaincy. Lewandowski spoke out about receiving the news during a family moment, which was followed by an official statement on the Polish Football Association website.

Probierz acknowledged that resigning was the right decision for the sake of the team, describing his tenure as both a professional dream and an honour. His departure opens questions about the future direction of the team amidst this leadership shakeup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025