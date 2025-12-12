IIM Bangalore Placement Committee Resignation Sparks Review

The resignation of the placement committee at IIM Bangalore has triggered an internal review following allegations that a recruitment clause was revoked to selectively benefit committee members. The institute announced the matter is under scrutiny.

A 20-member committee stepped down on December 10, addressing their decision through a letter to the Institute's Career Development Services and students. Consequently, all activities related to the Lateral and Final Placements Process 2026 have been suspended pending further notice.

Handled by 20 student representatives from postgraduate programs under faculty supervision, the Career Development Services are crucial. The institute reiterated its commitment to the well-being of students, emphasizing its values while starting interviews for final placements in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)