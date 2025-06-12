Cricket Conundrum: Jadeja vs. Kuldeep – A Spin Battle Unfolds

The Indian cricket team prepares for a crucial intra-squad warm-up match against India A, where the spotlight will be on spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. The game serves as a preparatory ground before the Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is adopting tactics reminiscent of European football clubs by conducting a 'closed door' match to maintain a strategic edge. This approach follows their earlier practice during the Australian tour.

The game also provides an opportunity to assess the bowling attack's readiness, with Jasprit Bumrah set to test his mettle post-injury. The outcome will help determine the final playing eleven and the likely spin strategy for England.

