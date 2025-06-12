Bedingham's Resilient Stand Boosts South Africa in WTC Final

David Bedingham played a crucial role in lifting South Africa to 121/5 at the close of the first session on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Bedingham, unbeaten on 39, and Kyle Verreynne, not out on 11, bolstered their partnership to 27 runs for the sixth wicket, shortening the gap to 91 runs.

The day's play began with cautious optimism for South Africa as Temba Bavuma and Bedingham resumed batting at 43/4. Bavuma's aggression brought a breakthrough, pushing the score past 50 in the 24th over with successive boundaries off Mitchell Starc. The 27th over saw more action as Bedingham secured his first four of the session.

Bavuma narrowly avoided a dismissal due to an LBW call off Josh Hazlewood, surviving upon review. The steadfast partnership with Bedingham culminated in a fifty-run stand, but an exceptional catch by Marnus Labuschagne off Pat Cummins sent Bavuma back to pavilion, scoring 36. South Africa reached the 100-run milestone in the 45th over.

(With inputs from agencies.)