Pat Cummins' Record-Breaking Spell at Lord's

Pat Cummins delivered a historic performance with 6/28 against South Africa in the World Test Championship final, achieving multiple milestones, including reaching 300 Test wickets. This spell helped Australia secure a 74-run lead. Cummins is now the top wicket-taking captain in ICC knockout matches and holds a record at Lord's.

12-06-2025
Pat Cummins (Photo: X/@SunRisers). Image Credit: ANI
Australia captain Pat Cummins made history with a remarkable performance in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, taking 6/28 and etching his name in the record books. His spell at Lord's not only dismissed South Africa for 138 but also secured Australia a vital 74-run first-innings advantage.

Cummins, now the eighth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests, achieved the 300-wicket milestone in just 68 matches, including his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Reflecting on his performance, Cummins expressed pride in reaching this landmark, acknowledging the challenges of injuries and longevity in fast bowling.

With his 6/28, Cummins eclipsed a 33-year-old record set by England's Bob Willis for the best bowling figures by a captain at Lord's. Furthermore, Cummins became the first captain ever with a five-wicket haul in an ICC tournament knockout or final, demonstrating his ability to excel in critical moments.

