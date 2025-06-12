Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Shines at Queen's Club: Lone Briton in Quarter-Finals

Emma Raducanu advanced to the Queen's Club quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-1 win over Rebecca Sramkova. Fellow Britons Katie Boulter and Heather Watson bowed out. Raducanu, supported by packed stands, is set to face top seed Zheng Qinwen. Elena Rybakina and Diana Shnaider also progressed in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:44 IST
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu surged into the quarter-finals at the Queen's Club Championships, securing a decisive 6-4, 6-1 victory against Rebecca Sramkova. The Andy Murray Arena witnessed packed stands, cheering Raducanu as she emerged as the sole British player remaining in the tournament.

Starting strong, Raducanu established a 5-0 lead, though Sramkova mounted a brief comeback by saving two set points. Despite losing four consecutive games, Raducanu found her rhythm, serving to love to clinch the first set. Her facial expressions showed relief and determination as she returned to her team.

Raducanu carried her momentum into the second set, quickly gaining a 4-0 advantage, capitalizing on her opponent's errors. She sealed the match by converting a sixth break point, reclaiming her status as British number one, surpassing doubles partner Katie Boulter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

