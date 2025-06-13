High-Stakes Battles: Caribbean Nations in World Cup Qualifying Drama

In a series of thrilling matchups, Caribbean nations Bermuda, Curaçao, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago find themselves in a fiercely competitive Group B for the third round of World Cup qualifying. This development came after Thursday night's draw focusing on nations in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The competition is set to escalate from September to November, featuring a double round-robin format. The stakes are high, as winners from each group will earn their ticket to participate in the expanded 48-nation tournament next year. With six berths guaranteed for the region, expectations are sky-high, especially with Canada, Mexico, and the United States already assured entries as co-hosts.

An additional spot remains up for grabs through playoffs scheduled in March. Top second-place teams from the group stage will face off against international teams in a knockout format, further intensifying the journey to World Cup glory.