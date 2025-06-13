India's Test Campaign: Navigating English Conditions with Skill & Spirit

Maintaining consistency will be pivotal for India as they face English conditions, according to the team's bowling coach, Morne Morkel. Ahead of the Test series against England, beginning June 20, Morkel acknowledges some nervousness due to the squad's limited recent exposure to red-ball cricket.

India is set to embark on a five-match series that marks the beginning of their new World Test Championship cycle under the leadership of freshly appointed captain Shubman Gill. Morkel emphasizes the need for players to find personal processes that work effectively both on and off the field.

Despite initial concerns, Morkel expresses satisfaction with the team's progress during practice sessions, noting favorable conditions for fast bowlers. He anticipates that as pitches flatten, the bowlers will need to show resilience and maintain team spirit to succeed in the series.