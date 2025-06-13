Diksha Dagar's Modest Start: A Look at Hulencourt Women's Open

Diksha Dagar, one of the prominent Indian golfers competing at the Hulencourt Women's Open, initiated her campaign with a consistent even par 72 in the inaugural round, according to a release. Dagar, known for her commendable form this season, has consistently ranked in the Top-10 on the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit, delivering a performance comprising three birdies balanced by three bogeys.

Dagar's round commenced on the back nine, encountering an early bogey at the 14th but impressively overcoming with birdies at the 16th and 18th, finishing the segment one-under par. Further on, she faced a bogey on the second hole which was mitigated by a birdie on the third, maintaining her position under par. However, another bogey at the seventh, her 16th hole, finalized her round at even par. Meanwhile, rookie Avani Prashanth stood strong at 1-under in her first seven holes, as Amandeep Drall, entering her first LET event this season, and Sneha Singh, in her second event, ended with 2-over 74 each at T-67, with positions subject to change as the round proceeds.

In other developments, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor each carded a 76, tied at T-106, while Hitaashee Bakshi faced challenges with a score of 79, placing her at T-128. All three golfers require significant improvements in the subsequent round to advance. Leading the field is Australia's Kelsey Bennett, achieving an impressive 67 with nine birdies, overcoming two bogeys and a double bogey on the fourth, the 13th hole of her round. Bennett began stellar on the tenth, notching three birdies in the first four holes and concluding strongly with three more. Scotland's Kylie Henry, France's Nastasia Nadaud, and Lydia Hall of Wales concluded their rounds with impressive 69s. Furthermore, Germany's Helen Briem, hailed as the 2024 LET Rookie of the Year, embarked on the Hulencourt Open with newfound assurance following her formidable second placement at the Tenerife Ladies Open. Notably, this edition marks Hulencourt's debut as a tournament host. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)