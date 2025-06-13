Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs in Belgium

The Indian junior women's hockey team continued their impressive run in Europe, securing a third consecutive win by overcoming Belgium 3-2 at the Hockey Centre of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp. Early goals by Sonam and Lalthantluangi laid the groundwork for India's advantage.

The Indian team asserted dominance in the initial phases, with Sonam scoring a field goal in the fourth minute. Lalthantluangi further extended the lead with a penalty corner shot in the 32nd minute. However, Belgium launched a quick comeback with Marie Goenns converting a penalty stroke followed by a field goal from Marte Marie, leveling the scores.

In the final quarter, Kanika Siwach emerged as the match saver for India, successfully converting a penalty corner just nine minutes before the final whistle. This victory follows another narrow win against Belgium, setting high expectations for their approaching match against Australia on June 14.

