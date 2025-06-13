Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Sobisco Smashers Malda Triumph in Rain-Interrupted Match

In a nail-biting finish at the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, Sobisco Smashers Malda clinched victory over Shrachi Rarh Tigers by just one run, thanks to the DLS method. Star performances from Shuvam Dey and Gitimoy Basu helped Sobisco to achieve the revised target set after rain interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:47 IST
Thrilling Victory: Sobisco Smashers Malda Triumph in Rain-Interrupted Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sobisco Smashers Malda secured a dramatic one-run victory over Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, despite rain interruptions. The match, held at Eden Gardens, saw Shrachi Rarh Tigers post 171 for 7, with notable scores from Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, and Gaurav Chauhan.

Key contributions from Malda's bowlers Ishan Porel and Akhil, who took three wickets each, restricted the Tigers' scoring. At 126 for 4 in 15.3 overs, the rain-led DLS method revised the target to 125, resulting in Malda's narrow win.

Shuvam Dey and Gitimoy Basu played crucial roles with the bat. Malda's victory was confirmed when rain prevented further play, offering a thrilling conclusion to the eventful match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025