Thrilling Victory: Sobisco Smashers Malda Triumph in Rain-Interrupted Match
In a nail-biting finish at the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, Sobisco Smashers Malda clinched victory over Shrachi Rarh Tigers by just one run, thanks to the DLS method. Star performances from Shuvam Dey and Gitimoy Basu helped Sobisco to achieve the revised target set after rain interruptions.
- Country:
- India
Sobisco Smashers Malda secured a dramatic one-run victory over Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, despite rain interruptions. The match, held at Eden Gardens, saw Shrachi Rarh Tigers post 171 for 7, with notable scores from Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, and Gaurav Chauhan.
Key contributions from Malda's bowlers Ishan Porel and Akhil, who took three wickets each, restricted the Tigers' scoring. At 126 for 4 in 15.3 overs, the rain-led DLS method revised the target to 125, resulting in Malda's narrow win.
Shuvam Dey and Gitimoy Basu played crucial roles with the bat. Malda's victory was confirmed when rain prevented further play, offering a thrilling conclusion to the eventful match.
(With inputs from agencies.)