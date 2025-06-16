Fan Control and Its Impact on German Soccer Clubs Amidst Regulatory Changes

In a significant move, Germany's Federal Cartel Office has intervened in the governance of top soccer clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig, considering stricter enforcement of the 50-plus-1 rule. This regulation mandates that club memberships hold the majority voting rights over team operations, aiming to preserve fan influence.

The antitrust regulator's statement highlights the potential end of permanent exemptions for Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, which stemmed from their foundation as company teams. Both clubs have historically operated under the ownership of Bayer and Volkswagen due to these exemptions, sparking considerations for future adjustments.

The league must also ensure clubs offer fans voting rights, affecting entities like Leipzig, known for its limited membership voting despite being part of Red Bull's international network. As discussions unfold, the impact on German soccer's structure and investment dynamics remains to be seen.