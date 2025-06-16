Left Menu

Saptak Talwar Shines at Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge

Saptak Talwar concluded the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge in tied 63rd place after an even par 71 final round. His performance included bogeys and an eagle on the final day. American Palmer Jackson won the tournament by six shots with a stunning 7-under 64 final round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brno | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:50 IST
Saptak Talwar Shines at Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar secured a tied 63rd place at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge after finishing his final round at even par 71. Talwar's performance throughout the week was marked by rounds of 72, 70, 74, and 71, bringing his total to three over par.

On his final round, Talwar started on the back nine, encountering bogeys on the 12th and 17th holes, with a birdie on the 13th. In the front nine, he managed to recover slightly with an eagle on the ninth hole, despite a double bogey on the eighth.

American golfer Palmer Jackson emerged victorious with a six-shot lead. He achieved a winning score of 21 under par, with an impressive 7-under 64 in the final round. Tied for second place were Matthew Cheung of Hong Kong and Tobias Jonsson of Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025