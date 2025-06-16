Saptak Talwar Shines at Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar secured a tied 63rd place at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge after finishing his final round at even par 71. Talwar's performance throughout the week was marked by rounds of 72, 70, 74, and 71, bringing his total to three over par.

On his final round, Talwar started on the back nine, encountering bogeys on the 12th and 17th holes, with a birdie on the 13th. In the front nine, he managed to recover slightly with an eagle on the ninth hole, despite a double bogey on the eighth.

American golfer Palmer Jackson emerged victorious with a six-shot lead. He achieved a winning score of 21 under par, with an impressive 7-under 64 in the final round. Tied for second place were Matthew Cheung of Hong Kong and Tobias Jonsson of Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)