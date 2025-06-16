Left Menu

Suryansh Shedge Leads Mumbai's Young Cricketers on UK Tour

Suryansh Shedge has been named captain of Mumbai's emerging cricket team for a UK tour, starting June 28. The team, featuring players like Musheer Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, will compete in matches against UK teams such as Nottinghamshire. The tour aims to develop player skills and promote cultural exchange.

Updated: 16-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:13 IST
Suryansh Shedge has been appointed as the captain of Mumbai's emerging cricket team, set to embark on a month-long tour of England commencing on June 28, according to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The squad, which includes notable talents such as batting all-rounder Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and budding spinner Himanshu Singh, will engage in a series of five two-day and four one-day matches against various UK sides including Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap emphasized that the primary objectives of the tour are to accelerate player development, improve technical and tactical skills, cultivate mental toughness, and facilitate cultural exchange while identifying future senior talent. Former Mumbai player Kiran Powar will lead the coaching staff, alongside MCA treasurer Arman Mallick as manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

