Owen Farrell Returns to Saracens: A Homecoming for the Rugby Legend

Owen Farrell, the former captain of England's rugby team, is slated to rejoin Saracens after a brief stint with France's Racing 92, according to an announcement by the English Premiership club. Farrell, aged 33, spent a significant 16 years with Saracens and has committed to a two-year contract starting the next season.

The flyhalf's impressive track record includes aiding Saracens in securing six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups. After stepping away from international rugby post-2023 World Cup, Farrell cited mental health as a key factor in his decision. "Saracens is my home and I am excited to return," stated Farrell in the club's announcement.

Although he had signed with Racing on a two-year deal, injuries limited him to 17 appearances in France. He was excluded from this year's British and Irish Lions' Australian tour squad. Saracens director of rugby, Mark McCall, expressed elation at Farrell's return, emphasizing his integral role in the club's ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)