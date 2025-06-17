Left Menu

Flamengo's Dominant Victory Ushers in World Cup Campaign

Flamengo kicked off their Club World Cup journey with a commanding 2-0 win over Esperance de Tunis, led by goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo. The Brazilian team controlled the game throughout, achieving 80% possession, and set the pace for hopes of topping Group D.

Flamengo opened their Club World Cup campaign triumphantly, securing a 2-0 win against Esperance de Tunis in their Group D start in Philadelphia on Monday, thanks to goals by Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo.

The Brazilian squad dominated the match from beginning to end in front of sparse attendance at Lincoln Financial Field. Esperance, struggling against Flamengo's control, only managed two shots on target. The opening goal arrived in the 17th minute when Guillermo Varela's accurate cross found Luiz Araujo, setting up Arrascaeta for the score.

Esperance showed brief signs of life post-halftime with Youcef Belaili leading their attacks, but Flamengo's defense remained resolute. The Brazilian team reinforced their dominance with a second goal in the 70th minute, courtesy of Araujo's clinical finish. Flamengo now shares the lead in Group D with Chelsea, setting up an anticipated clash to determine the frontrunner.

