Dan Evans Shines at Queen's Club Upset Over Tiafoe

British wild card Dan Evans defeated world No. 13 Frances Tiafoe in the Queen's Club tournament, marking his first victory there since 2021. Evans' impressive backhand slices and strategic net play secured his second-ever top-20 win on grass, sparking renewed confidence in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a stunning turn of events at Queen's Club, British wild card Dan Evans defeated world No. 13 Frances Tiafoe with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2. This victory marks Evans' first win at the tournament since 2021.

Evans, ranked No. 199, demonstrated exceptional skill with backhand slices and rapid net reflexes, securing his second-ever top-20 win on grass. The first was at the 2019 Wimbledon. "I still believed I've got that tennis in me," Evans expressed post-match. "Today showed I still have a bit left."

Other notable performances included 19-year-old Jakub Mensik, who debuted at Queen's with a triumph over Cameron Norrie. The tournament's top seeds include Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, and Taylor Fritz, who recently clinched his fourth grass-court title in Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

