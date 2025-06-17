Dan Evans Shines at Queen's Club Upset Over Tiafoe

In a stunning turn of events at Queen's Club, British wild card Dan Evans defeated world No. 13 Frances Tiafoe with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2. This victory marks Evans' first win at the tournament since 2021.

Evans, ranked No. 199, demonstrated exceptional skill with backhand slices and rapid net reflexes, securing his second-ever top-20 win on grass. The first was at the 2019 Wimbledon. "I still believed I've got that tennis in me," Evans expressed post-match. "Today showed I still have a bit left."

Other notable performances included 19-year-old Jakub Mensik, who debuted at Queen's with a triumph over Cameron Norrie. The tournament's top seeds include Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, and Taylor Fritz, who recently clinched his fourth grass-court title in Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)