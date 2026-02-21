Left Menu

Venus Williams Returns to BNP Paribas Open with Wild Card Entry

Tennis icon Venus Williams, 45, is returning to the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California as a wild card entry. This marks her first appearance since 2024, having been a semifinalist three times. Venus looks forward to competing in her tenth appearance at this prestigious tournament.

Venus Williams

Tennis legend Venus Williams will participate in the BNP Paribas Open next month, having received a wild card for both singles and doubles in the Southern California desert.

The 45-year-old returns after her last tournament appearance in 2024 and has historical success, being a three-time semifinalist.

Williams, who famously boycotted the event from 2002 to 2016, is thrilled to make her tenth appearance at this iconic event, stating her excitement to compete once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

