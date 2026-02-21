Venus Williams Returns to BNP Paribas Open with Wild Card Entry

Tennis legend Venus Williams will participate in the BNP Paribas Open next month, having received a wild card for both singles and doubles in the Southern California desert.

The 45-year-old returns after her last tournament appearance in 2024 and has historical success, being a three-time semifinalist.

Williams, who famously boycotted the event from 2002 to 2016, is thrilled to make her tenth appearance at this iconic event, stating her excitement to compete once more.

