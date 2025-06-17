Left Menu

Women's Football: From Undervalued to Unstoppable

Women's football is projected to become a top sport with its fan base growing by 38% reaching over 800 million by 2030, driven primarily by women. Despite tripled sponsorship deals for the recent World Cup, opportunities for growth remain as female decision-making in households rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:32 IST
Women's Football: From Undervalued to Unstoppable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Women's football is on the verge of a significant breakthrough, with projections suggesting it will become one of the top five global sports by 2030. According to Nielsen Sports and PepsiCo, the sport's fan base is expected to expand by 38%, reaching over 800 million people.

The report, titled "Undervalued to Unstoppable," reveals that 60% of these fans will be women, marking a rarity in the sports industry. The overall broadcast audience is also predicted to increase by 30% by 2030. The sponsorship landscape shows potential for growth, as highlighted by the recent Women's World Cup where deals tripled compared to 2019, yet the sport still sees limited investment globally.

Despite the challenges, there is optimism about its growth trajectory. The U.S National Women's Soccer League saw an 18% viewership increase in its finals, and Disney+ has begun broadcasting Women's Champions League matches. Deloitte's forecasts indicate record revenues for the Women's Super League, reflecting a broader trend of increasing participation and interest in countries like China, Brazil, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025