Women's Football: From Undervalued to Unstoppable

Women's football is on the verge of a significant breakthrough, with projections suggesting it will become one of the top five global sports by 2030. According to Nielsen Sports and PepsiCo, the sport's fan base is expected to expand by 38%, reaching over 800 million people.

The report, titled "Undervalued to Unstoppable," reveals that 60% of these fans will be women, marking a rarity in the sports industry. The overall broadcast audience is also predicted to increase by 30% by 2030. The sponsorship landscape shows potential for growth, as highlighted by the recent Women's World Cup where deals tripled compared to 2019, yet the sport still sees limited investment globally.

Despite the challenges, there is optimism about its growth trajectory. The U.S National Women's Soccer League saw an 18% viewership increase in its finals, and Disney+ has begun broadcasting Women's Champions League matches. Deloitte's forecasts indicate record revenues for the Women's Super League, reflecting a broader trend of increasing participation and interest in countries like China, Brazil, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)