Ravi Shastri's Bold Choices for India's New Test Era

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, Ravi Shastri outlines a reimagined lineup for India, led by new captain Shubman Gill, to face England. He suggests a young batting order and a balanced bowling attack as critical to this new era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:59 IST
Ravi Shastri (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant shift for Indian cricket, former player Ravi Shastri has outlined his vision for the national team as they move forward from the retirements of key figures Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Under the fresh leadership of Shubman Gill, India gears up to take on the formidable No.2-ranked England in a challenging five-match Test series.

Discussing strategy on The ICC Review, Shastri recommended a strategic left-right batting combination at the top. His proposed lineup for the first Test at Leeds includes Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, emphasizing Rahul's crucial role due to his previous success on English soil. Slotting in Sai Sudarshan at No.3 marks a nod to youth, as Shastri sees promise in the young talent.

Shastri's lineup balances experience and youthful vigor, with Gill at No.4 and the recently recalled Karun Nair at No.5. The bowling setup, comprising key players like Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah, underscores Shastri's nuanced approach to addressing England's diverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

