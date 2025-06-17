Left Menu

Indian Archery League Ready to Make Historic Debut in October

The Indian Archery League, a pioneering franchise-based competition, will commence in October at New Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex. Initially hindered by a lack of sponsors, the league has now secured financial backing and television partners. This global-first initiative aims to revolutionize Indian archery, drawing parallels to the successful IPL format.

The Indian Archery League, the first franchise-based initiative in the sport globally, is set to launch this October at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi. The league comprises six city-based teams and has been endorsed by the Archery Association of India's treasurer, Joris Paulose Ummacheril, as confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Initially planned for 2020, the league faced delays due to sponsorship issues. However, with secured sponsorships and ongoing broadcast negotiations with Sony Sports and JioHotstar, the league plans to debut this year. The competitive format encompasses three finalized teams from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with the rest to be confirmed soon.

In addition to the league, AAI has gained approval for celebrated Korean coach Kisik Lee, who will assume the role of India's chief national coach before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Lee's appointment aligns with strategic efforts to advance India's performance in international archery, leveraging his extensive experience and proven methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

