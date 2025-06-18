Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Rising Test Cricket Sensation

Heading into the first Test match against England in Leeds, beginning this Friday, a lot will be riding on the promising talents of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. At only 23, Jaiswal has rapidly ascended to become one of the world's most formidable openers in the longest format of the game.

In the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Jaiswal showcased remarkable consistency, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer with 1,798 runs at an average of 52.88, including four centuries and 10 fifties. His aggressive batting style and ability to take on seasoned bowlers set him apart, notably with his performances against players like James Anderson and Mitchell Starc.

Jaiswal's determination to face challenging bowlers head-on earned him a reputation for playing 'Khadoos' cricket, a competitive spirit deeply ingrained in Mumbai's cricket circuit. This fearless attitude, alongside his all-weather technique, suggests he could continue India's legacy in challenging international environments, despite mixed performances in South Africa and England in limited opportunities.