Left Menu

Ambidextrous Bowler's Unique Strategy: Tharindu Rathnayake's Tactical Edge

Sri Lankan spinner Tharindu Rathnayake, known for his ambidextrous skills, debuted in a test match against Bangladesh. Rathnayake took two wickets with his right arm but also bowls with his left to exploit batsmen's weaknesses. This strategy helps him succeed, resembling fellow ambidextrous bowler Kamindu Mendis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:44 IST
Ambidextrous Bowler's Unique Strategy: Tharindu Rathnayake's Tactical Edge

In a striking debut against Bangladesh, Sri Lankan spinner Tharindu Rathnayake showcased his unique ambidextrous skills, adjusting his bowling arm based on batsmen's weaknesses. On the first day, he took two crucial wickets with his right arm, marking an impressive start in the test match.

Rathnayake's tactical approach reflects deep analysis and preparation as he plans his bowling strategies by assessing the opposing batsmen's strengths and vulnerabilities. He states, "We talked about what each batsman is better at facing, and which sides they hit to." This adaptability sets him apart in the Sri Lankan team.

While not the only ambidextrous spinner, Rathnayake's primary focus on bowling distinguishes him from all-rounder Kamindu Mendis, who has fewer first-class wickets. Rathnayake's balanced skillset with both arms brings an innovative edge to the traditional game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025