West Indies Legends Reunite for Explosive Cricket Return

In a thrilling return to cricketing prestige, three legendary West Indies players, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo, have joined forces once again under the West Indies Champions banner. This reunion, in the World Championship of Legends, promises to rejuvenate the golden days of West Indies cricket.

Chris Gayle, famously known as the 'Universe Boss,' will lead the squad as captain for the 2025 season. Reflecting on his commitment from the previous year, Gayle stated, "I'm back as captain of the West Indies Champions, playing alongside my brothers. With this squad, expect nothing less than fireworks." His sentiment captures the essence of anticipation surrounding this ensemble cast.

The tournament, sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, continues to celebrate cricketing veterans in the only international T20 league for retired professionals. Top players like Sheldon Cottrell, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Shannon Gabriel, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul are also part of this dynamic lineup, promising an electrifying display of talent and sportmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)