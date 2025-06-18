Left Menu

Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls and Kalinga Black Tigers Clash in High-Stakes Matchup

The Chennai Bulls face the Kalinga Black Tigers, aiming to maintain their winning streak. Vaafauese Maliko and Terry Kennedy are key players for the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Dreamers compete against the Delhi Redz, who seek more successes. Key players include Matias Osadczuk and Patrick Odongo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:58 IST
Rugby Premier League: Chennai Bulls and Kalinga Black Tigers Clash in High-Stakes Matchup
Rugby action (Photo: Rugby Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated matchup at the Rugby Premier League, the Chennai Bulls, who are currently leading the standings, are set to compete against the Kalinga Black Tigers. The Bulls are looking to continue their unbeaten streak, having won three consecutive matches, while the Black Tigers are eager to rebound from their recent loss, as reported by the Rugby Premier League.

In another exciting encounter, the Mumbai Dreamers will face off against the Delhi Redz. The Dreamers are yet to secure a victory in the tournament, while the Redz aim to improve their standing with only a draw to their name so far. Both teams are keen on enhancing their positions in the league.

Vaafauese Maliko of the Chennai Bulls, a dominant force with five successful tries, is the tournament's joint top scorer with 25 points. His teammate, Terry Kennedy, has also been a key player with 17 points. Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz's Matias Osadczuk and Patrick Odongo have shown exceptional skills, contributing significantly to their team's efforts. Lucas Lacamp stands out for the Kalinga Black Tigers with his strong defensive play, making him a critical player in today's game against the Bulls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025