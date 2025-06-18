Left Menu

Tajikistan Triumphs Over India's Ten-Man U23 Team in Thrilling Clash

The India U23 men's team faced a narrow 2-3 defeat against Tajikistan in a friendly match. Despite leading twice, India couldn't hold on after being reduced to 10 men, conceding two goals in injury time. Key players Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Parthib Sundar Gogoi had put India temporarily ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:36 IST
India Under-23 Football Team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India U23 men's national team endured a challenging match against hosts Tajikistan, ultimately losing 2-3 in a friendly at the TALCO Arena in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan, on Wednesday. Despite leading 1-0 at half-time and again in the 85th minute, India struggled after going down to 10 men early in the second half.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored for India in the 33rd minute, capitalizing on Macarton Louis Nickson's swift counterattack. Parthib Sundar Gogoi later added to the tally in the 85th minute, reigniting hopes for an Indian victory, which were quickly dashed by Tajikistan's late goals.

Anshor Khabibov equalized for Tajikistan in the 59th minute after Ayush Chhetri's red card left India numerically disadvantaged. Injury time saw the hosts clinch victory with strikes from Muhammadiqbol Davlatov and Muhammadali Azizboev, sealing a memorable comeback. Despite the defeat, India's performance showcased remarkable resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

