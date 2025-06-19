Left Menu

Jack Draper's Triumph at Queen's Club

British tennis player Jack Draper secured a quarter-final spot at the Queen's Club Championships after a hard-fought victory over Alexei Popyrin. Draper, backed by the home crowd, overcame a first-set loss to win in three sets. Meanwhile, Czech player Jakub Mensik experienced a frustrating defeat against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:41 IST
Jack Draper

In an exhilarating display at the Queen's Club Championships on Wednesday, British tennis star Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals after a nail-biting victory over Alexei Popyrin. Draper, the tournament's second seed, lost the first set but rallied to claim a 3-6 6-2 7-6(5) win, much to the delight of his home crowd.

Draper's resilience was evident as he overcame an initial setback, powered by the support of his family and friends in attendance. His victory sets up an intriguing quarter-final clash with American Brandon Nakashima, who himself is enjoying a strong run on grass courts this season.

Meanwhile, Czech eighth seed Jakub Mensik faced a turbulent match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. The young Czech player, who recently tasted victory at the Miami Open, struggled to contain his frustration, receiving a code violation during the match. Bautista Agut, with his wealth of experience, ultimately took the win in a closely contested 3-6 6-3 7-5 match.

