Rishabh Pant Breaks Dhoni's Record: A Century Milestone in Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant achieved a historic feat on Saturday by surpassing MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket. Pant marked this achievement on the second day of the series opener against England.

Pant showcased his prowess by hitting a six off the first ball of the 100th over, delivered by Shoaib Bashir, thereby bringing up his seventh century. This marks his first century since his previous one in September 2024, where he scored 109 against Bangladesh.

In his Test career, Pant has amassed over 3,000 runs in 44 matches, boasting 15 fifties and an impressive average approaching 44. Meanwhile, Dhoni, in his 90 Tests, scored 4,876 runs with six centuries and 33 fifties, maintaining an average of 38.09. Wriddhiman Saha follows with two centuries, while Syed Kirmani, Farokh Engineer, and Nayan Mongia also feature on the list.

(With inputs from agencies.)