Rishabh Pant's Dazzling Century Steals The Spotlight

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant dazzled fans and former cricket legends alike with his century against England during the first Test at Headingley. Displaying his signature flamboyant style, Pant scored an impressive 134 runs, overshadowing past records and setting new benchmarks.

Legendary figures such as Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan took to social media to express their admiration. Tendulkar remarked on Pant's entertaining celebration, while Pathan praised his fearless approach at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin also noted Pant's commitment to entertaining fans in the ongoing India-England series.

Pant's century, highlighted by a one-handed six, marked his fifth in SENA conditions, surpassing former captain MS Dhoni's record for Indian wicketkeeper-batters. However, his innings concluded when he fell victim to a strategic delivery from Josh Tongue. Pant's achievement includes equalling Sourav Ganguly's record for Indian Test centuries in England, fostering a sense of continuity in India's cricketing legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)