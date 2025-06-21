Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling Italian GP Sprint

Marc Marquez clinched victory at the Italian Grand Prix sprint, overcoming a poor start. This win, his eighth in nine rounds, strengthens his lead in the championship standings. He finished ahead of brother Alex and teammate Bagnaia, with Vinales and Di Giannantonio rounding out the top five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:02 IST
Marc Marquez Triumphs in Thrilling Italian GP Sprint
Marc Marquez

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Ducati's Marc Marquez emerged victorious at the Italian Grand Prix sprint on Saturday. Despite a less-than-ideal start, Marquez showcased his resilience by overtaking competitors and securing his dominance in the shorter racing format.

This victory marks Marquez's eighth sprint triumph in nine rounds, extending his lead in the riders' championship to an impressive 35 points over second-placed Alex Marquez. Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia, who trailed behind, finds himself 98 points adrift in the standings.

As the race unfolded, KTM's Maverick Vinales secured fourth place, while VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top five, contributing to an exciting and competitive event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025