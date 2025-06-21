Vondrousova's Triumph: A Grass Court Ascension at Berlin Open

Marketa Vondrousova showcased her grass-court prowess by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory at the Berlin Open. This triumph marks Vondrousova's first final appearance since her 2023 Wimbledon win.

Dominating from the outset, the Czech player controlled the tempo with strategic serves and minimal errors, clinching the win in just over an hour. Vondrousova's consistency proved key, despite Sabalenka's attempts to mount a comeback.

At 164th in rankings due to past injuries, Vondrousova's victory signifies a remarkable comeback. She will face Wang Xinyu in the final, who has also shown impressive form, reaching her first career final by defeating Liudmila Samsonova.

(With inputs from agencies.)