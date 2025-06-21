Bangladesh's Narrow Escape and Mathews' Farewell: A Test Match Wrap-Up
Bangladesh nearly claimed a rare away win in their cricket test against Sri Lanka, ending in a draw due to rain. Najmul Hossain Shanto achieved a historic century milestone. Angelo Mathews retired, leaving Sri Lanka to fill his leadership void. Bangladesh's bowlers impressed despite missed opportunities.
In an intense cricket test match, Bangladesh narrowly missed out on a rare away victory against Sri Lanka, concluding in a draw on a rain-affected final day.
Despite leading by 251 runs, Bangladesh opted for a cautious strategy, delaying their declaration. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's dual centuries were noteworthy but possibly detrimental to the overall outcome.
The day also witnessed Angelo Mathews bowing out of test cricket, leaving a leadership gap for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's bowlers stood out, but the missed opportunity will loom as they move to the second test.
