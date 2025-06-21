Medvedev Makes Comeback: His Return to ATP Glory

Daniil Medvedev has broken his 15-month hiatus from ATP Tour finals, securing a spot at the Halle Open after a thrilling match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Saturday. Medvedev, a former world number one, triumphed with scores of 7-6(3) 6-7(1) 6-4.

Although the Russian had to endure extra court time after letting three match points slip in the second set, he closed out the victory in just under three hours. "I am happy with my level, I played great," Medvedev remarked post-match. "I would have loved to finish on the match points, but I am happy to win in the end."

Medvedev battled through the first set despite a nosebleed at 4-4 and capitalized on Zverev's unforced errors to win the tiebreak. In the decisive third set, Medvedev dominated to secure a much-needed victory, which will see him return to the ATP top 10 rankings regardless of the final's outcome. He will face either Alexander Bublik or Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final, seeking his 21st Tour-level title.

(With inputs from agencies.)