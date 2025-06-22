Real Oviedo Returns to LaLiga After 24 Years

Real Oviedo clinched their long-awaited comeback to LaLiga with a dramatic 3–2 aggregate triumph over Mirandes, culminating in a thrilling match on Saturday. The team secured a 3-1 victory at home, turning around a first-leg deficit with decisive goals from Santi Cazorla, Ilyas Chaira, and Francisco Portillo.

As the final whistle blew at Estadio Carlos Tartiere, the stadium erupted in celebration, with jubilant fans flooding the pitch to celebrate their team's achievement. Oviedo's promotion marks the end of a 24-year absence from Spain's top football division.

The club from Spain's northwest, the Principality of Asturias, will join Levante and Elche in the upcoming LaLiga season, stepping into the vacancies left by relegated teams Leganes, Las Palmas, and Valladolid. Oviedo's coach, Veljko Paunovic, expressed immense pride in his players, calling them 'heroes' and commending their remarkable achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)