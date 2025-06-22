Left Menu

Real Oviedo Returns to LaLiga After 24 Years

Real Oviedo returned to LaLiga after 24 years by defeating Mirandes in a thrilling promotion play-off. A 3-1 home win, with goals from Santi Cazorla, Ilyas Chaira, and Francisco Portillo, secured their victory. The team's promotion elicited a euphoric response from fans and coach Veljko Paunovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 03:59 IST
Real Oviedo Returns to LaLiga After 24 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Oviedo clinched their long-awaited comeback to LaLiga with a dramatic 3–2 aggregate triumph over Mirandes, culminating in a thrilling match on Saturday. The team secured a 3-1 victory at home, turning around a first-leg deficit with decisive goals from Santi Cazorla, Ilyas Chaira, and Francisco Portillo.

As the final whistle blew at Estadio Carlos Tartiere, the stadium erupted in celebration, with jubilant fans flooding the pitch to celebrate their team's achievement. Oviedo's promotion marks the end of a 24-year absence from Spain's top football division.

The club from Spain's northwest, the Principality of Asturias, will join Levante and Elche in the upcoming LaLiga season, stepping into the vacancies left by relegated teams Leganes, Las Palmas, and Valladolid. Oviedo's coach, Veljko Paunovic, expressed immense pride in his players, calling them 'heroes' and commending their remarkable achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025