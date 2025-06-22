Jobe Bellingham Shines in Borussia Dortmund Debut

Jobe Bellingham announced his arrival at Borussia Dortmund with a standout performance in the Club World Cup, where he netted his first goal. The young English midfielder, recently signed from Sunderland, was instrumental in Dortmund's gripping 4-3 triumph over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bellingham's goal was a testament to his quick thinking, cleverly feinting the keeper who was left guessing. Despite the sweltering 32-degree Celsius heat in Ohio, Bellingham adapted remarkably well, underscoring his potential as a key player.

The 19-year-old's swift integration into the team post-signing is noteworthy, with both teammates and coach Niko Kovac expressing excitement over his future contributions. Bellingham's signing, reportedly for 33 million euros, reflects his potential as a pivotal figure in Dortmund's future.

