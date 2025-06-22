Cricketing World Mourns the Passing of 'Syd' Lawrence

In a poignant homage, Indian and English cricket teams donned black armbands as a mark of respect for former fast bowler David 'Syd' Lawrence, who sadly passed away at the age of 61. Lawrence's legacy extends beyond his cricketing feats, as he was also England's first British-born Black player, representing the nation with distinction from 1988 to 1992.

Lawrence's contribution to cricket included five tests and a standalone One Day International (ODI) appearance, capturing a total of 22 wickets during his international career. Tragically, his career was cut short due to a severe kneecap injury sustained in a match against New Zealand in 1992. A respected figure in cricket, Lawrence had been courageously battling motor neurone disease (MND) since his diagnosis last year.

Beyond the cricketing field, Lawrence authored a book titled 'Syd's Voice' to advocate for MND awareness and actively participated in charitable initiatives to support patients suffering from the disease. His enduring contributions to Gloucestershire, amassing a notable tally of 515 wickets in First-Class matches, underscore his status as a true legend of the game.

