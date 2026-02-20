Left Menu

Punjab Government Cracks Down on Charity to Banned Organizations

The Punjab government in Pakistan has announced legal consequences for citizens giving charity to approximately 90 banned organizations. These include groups like JeM and LeT. Emphasizing security, authorities warn that donations should only go to government-registered institutions to prevent aiding terrorism.

Updated: 20-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:45 IST
The Punjab government in Pakistan took decisive action on Friday, notifying the public that aiding approximately 90 proscribed organizations through charity will invoke terrorism charges.

According to a notification from the Punjab Home Department, assisting groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba will be considered a criminal offense under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Officials strongly urge citizens to ensure their zakat and donations are directed only to institutions verified by the Punjab Charity Commission. This move aims to prevent funds from inadvertently supporting terrorist activities.

