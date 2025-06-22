Left Menu

Alcaraz Clinches Second Queen's Title with Thrilling Victory

Carlos Alcaraz secured his second Queen's Club title after defeating Jiri Lehecka. The 22-year-old Spaniard overcame the Czech in a thrilling three-set match, sending a strong message ahead of Wimbledon. Alcaraz's victory extends his winning streak to 18 matches as he eyes another Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:56 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz solidified his status as a formidable tennis force by securing his second Queen's Club title. The top-seeded Spaniard overcame powerful Czech Jiri Lehecka with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 victory, showcasing his resilience and determination.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz, who captured his first Wimbledon title in 2023, extended his winning streak to 18 matches. Facing a stern challenge from Lehecka, Alcaraz displayed his championship mindset by breaking serve at a crucial moment to claim the opening set.

Despite Lehecka's spirited effort, which saw him capture the second set in a tie-break, Alcaraz ultimately prevailed. He broke Lehecka's serve twice in the final set, celebrating with a triumphant roar after sealing the decisive point, signaling his readiness for Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

