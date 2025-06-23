Left Menu

India Takes a Commanding Lead in First Test Against England

India leads on day four of the first cricket Test against England, with a total of 298/4 in the second innings. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant played significant innings, contributing to India's edge. England's bowlers, despite their efforts, struggled to break India's strong batting line-up.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a riveting display of cricket, India has surged ahead of England on day four of the first Test. The scoreboard shows India at 298/4 in their second innings, highlighted by KL Rahul's undefeated 120 and Rishabh Pant's impressive 118.

Despite a commendable effort from England's bowling squad, which included notable efforts from Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes, who both claimed wickets, the batsmen dominated. India's last dismissal occurred at a substantial 287, showcasing their resilience.

The match, held in a competitive spirit, sees India pulling ahead with a significant lead. With just a day left, all eyes are on how England will respond to this challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

